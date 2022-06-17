The heat is on: Temperatures are falling, but it's still hot as blazes outside

The good news, the National Weather Service in Birmingham is predicting that it should be cooling down some this weekend. The bad news: that cooling down means that the temperatures will be only in the low to mid 90s, as opposed to the upper 90s as they have been for most of the week.
As of Friday afternoon, NWS reported actual temperatures in the Birmingham Metro Area ranging from 96 to 98 degrees, with a heat index of an everything-melting 104 to 109 degrees.
The average temperature for this part of Alabama in June is closer to 87 degrees, so the current heat wave represents temperatures significantly hotter than what one would normally expect. And the first official day of Summer isn’t until next week. Still, at least we are nowhere near the all-time record temperature of 107 degrees (actual temperature, not heat indexed) from July 1930.
Temperatures this high are not only uncomfortable, but can have serious health effects.
According to postings on the Talladega Police and Fire Department social media pages, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are real risks, and are not to be taken lightly.
Heat exhaustion is characterized by dizziness, thirst, sweating, nausea and weakness. If someone is exhibiting symptoms of heat exhaustion, move them into a cooler area, loosen their clothing, sip cool water and seek medical help if symptoms do not improve.
Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, a far more serious condition that can cause death or permanent disability.
Symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, dizziness and loss of consciousness.
If you believe someone is experiencing heat stroke, call 911 immediately, then move the person to a cooler area, loosen clothing and remove any extra layers, and attempt to cool them down with water or ice.
The heat is not only a threat to humans, but can also cause serious injury to pets. According to the ASPCA, always make sure that pets have access to cool, clean water and shade while they are outside, and try to avoid exercising them too hard. Never, under any circumstances, leave a pet in a closed car with air conditioning. When the temperature outside is 85 degrees, it takes only about 10 minutes for the temperature inside a closed car to reach 102 degrees and about 30 minutes to reach a deadly 120 degrees.