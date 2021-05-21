That's not 'tech support,' but someone who doesn't mind swindling 78-year-old out of her money

A Talladega woman has lost her life savings after falling victim to a computer scam, according to a report filed with Talladega Police earlier this week.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, the victim, a 78-year-old woman, reported having difficulties with her computer, including a popup notice that Microsoft would cut off her internet service unless she called to set up a new IP address.
Faulkner said she initially called a number in the 334 area code, and was then transferred to two other numbers. Eventually, someone claiming to be with tech support told her the problem could be taken care of, but there would be a recurring monthly fee. Payments could be set up using her personal and banking information.
The victim gave the “technician” the requested information.
Between Jan. 8 and April 21, someone used that information to drain a money market account the victim had deposited most of her money into.
“It’s completely wiped out now,” Faulkner said.
Crimes of this kind are notoriously difficult to investigate and prosecute, especially since they generally involve multiple jurisdictions, often across different countries.
Regardless of the situation, never provide personal or financial information over the telephone.