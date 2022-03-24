Termites invade Sycamore post office, send service elsewhere

Residents of Sycamore may be able to pick up their mail at their own post office again soon.
The Sycamore Post Office was officially closed March 18 because of “safety concerns,” specifically a termite infestation. According to US Postal Service Spokeswoman Debbie Fetterly, the building was due for treatment Thursday.
In a statement issued earlier this week, USPS said it “appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service to them. The safety and well-being of our employees and our customers is of utmost importance. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in Sycamore community. As soon as the local postal management became aware of these issues, arrangements were made to temporarily suspend operations at this location, in an abundance of caution. We want to stress that our service to our Sycamore customers has not stopped, but has been relocated on a temporary basis to the Sylacauga Post Office. … In addition to retail services, Sycamore Post Office Box customers may, with proper identification, pick up their mail in this location.”
The Sycamore Community has been served by its own post office since 1876.