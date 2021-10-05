Teenager says two men armed with box cutter rob him in store parking lot

TALLADEGA — Talladega Police are investigating a report of a robbery in the Walmart parking lot Friday evening.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, the victim, a 19-year-old male, reported that he was walking in the Walmart parking lot between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. when he was approached by two other white males who grabbed and hit him, then took his wallet and watch.
One of the two men was armed with a box cutter, he said, and told him that they would come back and kill him if he told anyone what had happened.
The stolen wallet contained cash, a debit card and the victim’s social security card, Faulkner said.
It was not immediately clear if any part of the robbery was caught on video.
If you have any information on this incident, please call the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s web site at talladega.com.