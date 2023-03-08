 Skip to main content
Teenager is Sylacauga’s third homicide victim this year

Year's homicides discussed at council meeting

A Goodwater teen was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Sylacauga.

According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, the victim was identified as Dallas Johnson, 16. Murphy said it appeared that Johnson sustained a fatal gunshot wound while standing in the roadway on Willowood Street in Sylacauga just after 3:30 p.m. 