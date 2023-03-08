Teenager is Sylacauga’s third homicide victim this year

A Goodwater teen was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Sylacauga.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, the victim was identified as Dallas Johnson, 16. Murphy said it appeared that Johnson sustained a fatal gunshot wound while standing in the roadway on Willowood Street in Sylacauga just after 3:30 p.m.
He added that Johnson’s body was being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics lab in Montgomery for an autopsy.
Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson said the shooting was at the corner of Willowood and Sherwood, near the old Mt. Zion Church. Officers with Sylacauga Police Department, Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Alabama Department of Public Safety were all on the scene Tuesday evening looking for witnesses, he added.
Sylacauga City Schools canceled all after-school activities, including sports and dual enrollment activities, citing safety concerns.
The victim was enrolled in the Coosa County School System at the time he died, but had gone to middle school in the Sylacauga system.
The teenager's death is the third homicide in Sylacauga in 2023. All three cases remain open as of Tuesday night. The police chief said the early indications were that all three cases were at least in some way related, as friends and family members of one victim attempted to retaliate.
The killings were a major topic of discussion during a Sylacauga City Council meeting Tuesday night. When Councilwoman Tiffany Nix asked the chief what his department needed, he said “We’ve got every available law enforcement agency down there, including all shifts for our officers. What we need are witnesses to come forward. We have carloads and porch loads of people who are witnesses to these crimes, and no one will say they saw anything. I understand that people are scared. But if the killings are going to stop, we need to know what these witnesses saw.”
In the case of a homicide in February, the chief said, “There were literally a porch load of people who saw what happened. But the just told us they were all busy looking at their phones and didn’t see anything. I guarantee that’s not true, when bullets start to fly, phones get dropped. But we still get very little information … And we can’t prosecute on just hearsay.”
Chronic staffing shortages in the police department have only added to the problem, he added. For patrol purposes, the city is divided into three sectors, but at the moment, there is only one officer per sector available, plus one supervisor.
The council discussed various possibilities, including adding some additional money to the rewards currently offered by Crime Stoppers.
But according to several people in the audience Tuesday night, the real solution involves more long-term action by the city.
The first resident to address the council said “The kids all say there is nothing to do and nowhere to go. There are no jobs for them to get. The core of the problem is poverty, and a lack of jobs and activities.”
Council President Ashton Fowler pointed out that the city is developing a master recreation plan, and was turning the Verlie Collins Recreation Center over to the Housing Authority for renovation.
Mark Ledbetter, a chaplain with the Sylacauga Police and Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, cited a communitywide effort to rebuild the city after a devastating tornado in 1932.
“We pulled together,” he said. “We came together as brothers and sisters, as neighbors to address problems on several levels, with concern for all.”
Another concerned citizen cited lack of transportation, and even the city’s lone School Resource Officer said local kids needed more activities.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Sylacauga Police Department tip line at 256-249-4176 or 256-267.0090. You may also call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). Any information leading to an arrest or conviction could lead to a reward.