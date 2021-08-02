Teenager dies in apparent drive-by shooting

An apparent drive-by shooting on Tinney Street on Sunday evening took the life of a 17-year-old.
D’Marian Miller was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, according to Det. Jeremy Faulkner.
Miller and an 18-year-old man were walking up a driveway just after 4:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Tinney Street, just over the railroad tracks off North Street, when a vehicle drove up and opened fire on them. The 18-year-old was not hit, but several shots did hit a house and 2005 Infiniti G35 nearby. Both the house and the Infiniti were unoccupied at the time, Faulkner said.
Miller did not live at the house on Tinney Street, but he and the 18-year-old had been visiting a different house on the same block.
Paramedics were called to the scene, but Miller could not be revived, Faulkner said.
Investigators recovered some 51 shell casings at the scene, including 7.62 and .40 caliber, he added.
No description of the shooters’ vehicle was available Monday. Investigators believe there were three shooters, but all were wearing masks and dark clothing, and there was no detailed description available of them, either.
Another shooting on Tinney Street was reported to police about a month ago. In that instance, a 38-year-old man who had been sitting outside talking to a group of friends was injured, but survived. Faulkner said there was no obvious indication that two incidents were related, but that it could not be ruled out, either.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip through the city’s website, www.talladega.com, or through Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama, using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.