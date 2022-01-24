Teenager arrested in connection with threat to 'shoot up' a Sylacauga classroom

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested for threatening to “shoot up” a classroom at Sylacauga High School.
According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, the offender, who cannot be identified due to her age, was placed in the juvenile detention center in Anniston and charged with making terroristic threats.
“On Jan. 19, just before 1 a.m., officers from Sylacauga Police Department responded to a call from a Sylacauga High School student that reported he had gotten a text from an unknown person,” Johnson said. “The text said they were going to ‘shoot up’ a classroom at SHS during the second block. During the day, SHS hallways were flooded with SPD officers and investigators, along with SHS administration and teachers, to insure the students and faculty were safe and able to remain teaching in the classrooms.”
The offender was arrested Friday at the school, Johnson said. She is set for an initial court appearance Monday.
Making a terroristic threat is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.