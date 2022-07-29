Tearing apart of a mobile home with a backhoe gets Talladega man probation, suspended sentence

A Talladega man was sentenced to probation this week after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree, a felony.
Brian Alan Taylor, 53, was sentenced Wednesday by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth to three years, suspended, 24 months probation. According to Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo a second count in the first case was dismissed. A third criminal mischief case involving a different victim was also dismissed, according to court documents.
Taylor was arrested by Talladega Police in July 2018 at Regional Medical Center in Anniston, following a dispute with family members over a vacant rental trailer on Ashland Highway. According to information released by police at the time of his arrest, Taylor initially threatened to burn the mobile home down, adding that he would kill himself if family members called police.
He then got into a backhoe that was on the property and drove it into the mobile home, doing an estimated $60,000 in damage to the structure and knocking it off of its foundation.
He apparently also destroyed a Pontiac Montana during the same incident, which led to the second criminal mischief charge.
The victims in the case went to the Talladega Police Department the same day to file a report. Taylor actually called the victim while she was talking to a police officer, and the officer heard him say that he was armed and intended to kill himself.
An investigator made contact with Taylor, who said he would not kill himself, but was going to a hospital. He did not specify which hospital, however.
Taylor was subsequently indicted and later pleaded guilty to two felony counts. He was also charged with misdemeanor domestic harassment in Talladega Municipal Court, but it was not immediately clear how those charges were resolved.
The same day, Hollingsworth also sentenced Billy Michael Irvin Jr., 44, to concurrent 10-year sentences for third degree burglary and theft of property in the first degree. In February 2021, Irvin was arrested for stealing the central air conditioning unit from a business on Stemley Bridge Road. He has a history of theft convictions, usually involving heating and air conditioning units, and has at least one pending case involving the theft of a catalytic converter in front of a Dollar General in Talladega last month.
Also in court this month:
—Hollingsworth sentenced Steven Fitzgerald Wilson, 57, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Samuel Dates, 51, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Jessica Elaine Tinney, 34, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Timothy Edward Martin, 46, to possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Garrett Evan Gariffo, 43, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree.
—Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff sentenced Marrianne Elizabeth Oliver, 45, to 10 years, reverse split, 18 months probation and 24 months to serve for theft by fraudulent leasing or rental and possession of a controlled substance..
—Woodruff sentenced James Ray Corbin, 61, to 117 months, split, 489 days to serve and 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree.
—Woodruff sentenced Courtney Shell, 21, to 46 months, suspended, 24 months probation for theft by deception in the first degree.
—Woodruff sentenced Ronnie Martin King Jr., 34, to 85 months, split, 12 months in jail and 24 months probation for burglary in the second degree, burglary in the third degree and theft of property in the first degree.
—Woodruff sentenced Haley Dawn Pruitt, 32, to 39 months, suspended, 24 months probation for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Woodruff sentenced Lawson Wayne Gardner, 45, to 35 months, suspended, 24 months probation for two counts of receiving stolen property in the first degree.
—Woodruff sentenced Anthony Hart, 42, to 15 years, split, one year to serve, for violating the Alabama Sex Offender Registration Notification Act. It was not immediately clear why Hart was on the registry to begin with.
—Woodruff sentenced Saquandra N. Carmichael, 41, to 22 months, suspended, 24 months probation for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
—Woodruff sentenced Jessica Leah Haynes, 36, to 32 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree.
—Woodruff sentenced Payton Michelle Liner, 27, to 77 months, reverse split, 18 months probation and 18 months to serve.
—Woodruff sentenced Diedra Shalonda Bridges, 26, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Woodruff sentenced Kiyanna Tyshail Curry, 28, to five years, suspended, 24 months probation for obstruction of justice.
—Woodruff sentenced Sean Craig Stewart, 52, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Woodruff sentenced Jaylon Montrell McKenzie, 23, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for felony possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol without a permit.
—Woodruff sentenced Jonathan Dale McDaniel, 57, to 56 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijujana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.