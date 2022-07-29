 Skip to main content
Tearing apart of a mobile home with a backhoe gets Talladega man probation, suspended sentence

Brian Alan Taylor facing charges

Brian Alan Taylor was charged with criminal mischief in the first degree as well as domestic violence, harassment, a misdemeanor.

 Submitted photo

A Talladega man was sentenced to probation this week after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree, a felony.

Brian Alan Taylor, 53, was sentenced Wednesday by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth to three years, suspended, 24 months probation. According to Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo a second count in the first case was dismissed. A third criminal mischief case involving a different victim was also dismissed, according to court documents.