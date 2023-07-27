 Skip to main content
Teacher at ASD pleads guilty to sex charges

Robert Godbold

A former teacher at the Alabama School for the Deaf has pleaded guilty to charges of first degree sodomy and a school employee involved in a sex act with a student.

Robert Charles Godbold, 39, entered a plea on information to both charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for each count by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth Tuesday. The two 20-year sentences will run concurrently. Once released, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.