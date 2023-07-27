Teacher at ASD pleads guilty to sex charges

A former teacher at the Alabama School for the Deaf has pleaded guilty to charges of first degree sodomy and a school employee involved in a sex act with a student.
Robert Charles Godbold, 39, entered a plea on information to both charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for each count by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth Tuesday. The two 20-year sentences will run concurrently. Once released, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
A plea on information means that Godbold entered his guilty pleas before he had been indicted by a grand jury. Court documents show that he had told the court of his intention of entering a plea on information as far back as March of this year, but the plea was not entered and accepted until this week.
Godbold was arrested by Talladega Police in January on charges of sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy, who was enrolled at ASD, on at least two occasions in 2022. The abuse took place at Godbold’s home, not on ASD’s campus.
According to court documents in the case, the abuse in the case took place between May and June 2022. The victim reported what had happened to him in September. The employee was placed on administrative leave as soon as the allegation was made, and was later terminated. AIDB personnel passed the information to Talladega police, who were able to bring charges in January 2023.