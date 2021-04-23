Taylor Mitchell: The difference in autism awareness and autism acceptance

In April of the last five years, I've written about autism for whichever publication I was working with at the time.
These editorials began in my college newspaper, The Chanticleer. One was featured in the News Journal when I interned there, and then I wrote one for the Daily Home last year. I have said before why I feel I should discuss the topic with family and friends, but never in any of the previous works.
Simply, it's that as an autistic person with a platform, I feel I have a place to discuss the topic, and I obviously have experience and opinions galore. April is Autism Acceptance/Awareness Month, a distinction shared with several other worthy causes. The one difference from those other causes is that in recent years there has been some discussion about whether this month should be about making people aware of autism or the fight for acceptance of autistic people.
It's a subtle difference, but it's an important one. On a basic level, the difference is rather obvious, two words mean different things, but when looked at more deeply, especially from an autistic view, the issue becomes more complex.
Campaigns for autism awareness often feature rather basic information. Topics of what autism is, who it affects, how it affects those people and what can be done about it are common themes.
Yet, while they are useful, sometimes they can discuss autism in a way that makes it sound almost like a disease, like it is inherently negative. Don’t get me wrong — autism is a developmental disability that causes no small amount of struggle, but many autistic people don’t see that as negative. Neurodivergence, a difference in mental or neurological function, helps make autistic people who they are. In some ways, it informs who they are.
Framing autism as something that is in need of a cure or prevention can make people feel as if others think it would be better if they were not around. In fact, ending the support of groups that use this type of harmful framing has been a very active subject this year in the autistic community. Some members of the community are pushing back against events benefiting those groups.
Simple awareness does not create acceptance. There will always be people who see autism as a thing to be prevented, to be cured, to be erased.
So what is acceptance?
I wrote an opinion column several years ago about my journey to acceptance of my autism diagnosis. I talked about how it took me seeing a depiction of an autistic person in a game that was actually rooted in reality to make me realise that autism didn’t mean I couldn’t have a normal life. I had all the awareness in the world, but I couldn’t accept it.
Accepting it is realizing that just because someone has autism does not mean they are less than anyone else. There are some people on the spectrum that need a little help, but that doesn’t make them less than a normal person, just different.
A person is a person no matter their struggles or triumphs. As I grow older, I realize my autism has given me the opportunity to learn and grow in a way that not everyone has, not even others on the spectrum. It's allowed for a unique experience that has informed who I am.
Acceptance is recognizing that autistic people, and all people, have a unique experience that we should listen to and learn from.
Taylor Mitchell is a staff writer for The Daily Home. He can be reached at tmitchell@dailyhome.com.