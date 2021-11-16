You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Taylor Hammonds receives Talladega College alumni association scholarship

Taylor Hammonds

Taylor Hammonds

Taylor Hammonds has been awarded the 2021 Talladega College National Alumni Association-Talladega Chapter scholarship.

Hammonds is a senior at Talladega College who has carried a 4.0 grade point average all through her college career. She is a presidential scholar and is majoring in elementary and special education.

She is the fifth generation of her family to attend Talladega College. Her great-grandfather, William Demus Frazier, also taught at the college for many years, and her grandmother, Yvonne Estelle McElderry, is a retired principal at Salter Elementary School in Talladega.

She is the daughter of Calvin Hammonds and Erika Frazier Hammonds, both of Talladega.

Tags