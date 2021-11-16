Taylor Hammonds receives Talladega College alumni association scholarship

Taylor Hammonds has been awarded the 2021 Talladega College National Alumni Association-Talladega Chapter scholarship.
Hammonds is a senior at Talladega College who has carried a 4.0 grade point average all through her college career. She is a presidential scholar and is majoring in elementary and special education.
She is the fifth generation of her family to attend Talladega College. Her great-grandfather, William Demus Frazier, also taught at the college for many years, and her grandmother, Yvonne Estelle McElderry, is a retired principal at Salter Elementary School in Talladega.
She is the daughter of Calvin Hammonds and Erika Frazier Hammonds, both of Talladega.