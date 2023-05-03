Task force makes two meth arrests

The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has made two methamphetamine trafficking arrests in two unrelated cases.
Timothy Roland Walls, 46, of Goodwater and Alex Tyrell Davis, 27, of Dadeville, were arrested April 20 and April 19, respectively.
According to Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Davis is accused of selling a pound of methamphetamine to undercover agents in late 2019. The trafficking warrant was entered into the National Criminal Information Center, and Davis was arrested by a uniformed officer in Dadeville April 19.
The circumstances leading up to Davis’s arrest were not entirely clear, but court documents indicate that he was arrested in Dadeville last summer for promoting prison contraband, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
It was also unclear if these charges had been resolved, although the Tallapoosa County District Attorney’s Office has filed to seize a gun and about $2,700 cash that Davis and another individual had when they were arrested.
According to jail records, Davis posted a $30,000 bond the day after he was arrested and was released.
Roberson said Wall was pulled over by Sylacauga police for a traffic violation April 20 and initially gave them false information.
When it was determined that Wall had outstanding misdemeanor warrants through the city of Sylacauga, he was arrested. Police found more than one ounce of ice, a form of crystal methamphetamine, on his person when he was arrested.
Wall was also charged with providing false information and probation violations, according to jail records. Bond on the drug trafficking and false information charges was set at $21,000, but he was ordered held without bond on the probation violation and remained in jail Friday afternoon.
Drug trafficking is a Class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.