Task force makes two meth arrests

The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has made two methamphetamine trafficking arrests in two unrelated cases.

Timothy Roland Walls, 46, of Goodwater and Alex Tyrell Davis, 27, of Dadeville, were arrested April 20 and April 19, respectively.