Tanker truck turnover leads to traffic tangle

LINCOLN — An overturned tanker truck disrupted traffic on McCaig Road for most of the day Thursday as crews worked to right it.
Lincoln Fire Chief Joshua Vincent said that at 12:59 p.m. July 8, Lincoln Fire Department received a call to the intersection of McCaig Road and Thomaston Road on report of a motor vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer tanker.
“Our first unit arrived at 1:03 p.m. to find a tanker truck laying on its side across a ditch,” Vincent said.
He said the truck had diverted off of Interstate 20, along with several other commercial vehicles, because of traffic caused by road work. The chief said the increase in volume caused McCaig to also become congested and the driver of the tanker chose to divert onto Thomaston Road. Vincent said the truck then cut too short onto the road and fell off the culvert under the road causing it to flip over.
He said the truck was transporting about 6,700 gallons of a liquid catalyst used to make industrial spray foam. Vincent said a small amount of the substance did leak from the tank, but it was at levels below even required reporting guidelines. He said his department did block off the intersection to cut down on through traffic near the scene.
The chief said Lincoln Fire Department's Haz-Mat team also stayed on scene throughout the night in the event of a tank rupture while contractors uprighted the truck and removed it from the scene. He said the scene was cleared at 5:37 a.m. Friday.
Vincent said the driver was checked on scene by paramedics and refused further treatment or transport.
The chief gave thanks to other city departments that helped out during the incident.
“I'd like to give a special thank you to Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Street Department for their assistance in maintaining and securing this scene,” he said.