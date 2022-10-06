 Skip to main content
Talladega's Trunk or Treat to feature 'Hocus Pocus' showing

Trunk or Treat on the square is back this year, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 around Talladega’s historic courthouse square.

Businesses throughout the city are invited to participate and encouraged to decorate their car trunks or tables and bring lots of store-bought, individually wrapped candy. Following Trunk or Treat, the historic Ritz Theater will be screening the film “Hocus Pocus,” starring Bette Midler, Sara Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi, starting at 7:15 p.m.