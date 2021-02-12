Talladega's second Saturday will feature plenty of music

The February edition of Talladega’s second Saturday promises to be the biggest one yet, featuring everything from a local cornhole tournament to a performance by Otis Redding III at the Talladega Bottling Works on the historic courthouse square.
The concert features Redding, son of the legendary singer of classic soul tunes such as “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay,” “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” and “Try A Little Tenderness,” among others. It begins Saturday at 7 p.m. with opening acts Nick Hill and local favorite Elnora Spencer. Redding was also a member of the funk/soul band the Reddings, who released half a dozen albums throughout the 1980s.
It is an all ages show. Although most of the events for second Saturday are free, tickets for this portion of the show are $30 each. The show is sponsored by God’s Country 90.9 FM. Tickets are available at otisredding3.eventbrite.com.
The day’s free performances will go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting with the “golden ticket round” of Kowaliga Idol.
Contestants will choose from a list of songs performed live on stage, with the winning contestants getting golden tickets for the 13th edition of central Alabama’s largest talent competition, according to a flier. Signup starts at 9:30 a.m. Contestants must be 18 and up, and 16 and 17 year olds must be accompanied by an adult. This event will be hosted by Victoria Hunnicut Whitley of WKSA Kowaliga Country 97.5 FM.
Next up is the “Live and Local Show” hosted by author and musician Cabot Barden and featuring performances from Josiah Rodda and Berritt Haynes starting at 11 a.m. The Stemley Road Cornhole Tournament will be going on at the same time.
Other featured performers will include Kevin Smith, David Vaughn, Jaqueline Scott, Jacob Johnson, Tyler Smith, Patrick Barnett, Kat Hunter, Nine Times Brighter, County Line Kings, the Highway 77 Band and Beyond Blessed.
There will be a variety of food trucks lined up outside the venue throughout the day as well.