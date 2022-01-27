Talladega's Mardi Gras parade set for Feb. 19

Talladega’s Mardi Gras Gala is once again canceled because of COVID-19, but the annual parade is back with a new twist for 2022.
The parade will be Feb. 19, starting at 11 a.m., and will be followed immediately afterward by Party Gras on the courthouse lawn, according to Parade Chair Lauren Deal.
“The parade has a rich, two decade tradition by now,” Deal said. “I can promise you, it is going to be bigger and better than ever. Also, given the midwinter doldrums, we all need a fun break — and it’s safe outside.”
The Party Gras component will involve chili, gumbo, beer and a Bloody Mary/mimosa bar, as well as other activities “to make for a fun-filled day with friends and family,” Deal said.
The party lasts until 3 p.m.
In case the weather chooses not to cooperate this year, the rain date for the parade and afterparty is Feb. 26.
According to Ritz Theater Executive Director George Culver, two radio stations have already committed to broadcast the day’s events live.
“We’ll have some artists live and other fun interests, too,” Culver said. “We plan to have four to six professional floats this year, too, which will be on their way to parades in Pensacola after Talladega.”
This year’s parade route is the same as in past years. Lineup is in front of Zora Ellis Junior High School starting at 9:30 a.m., with everyone expected to be ready to roll by 10:30 a.m. The route is east down South Street, left onto Asbury, then left again onto East Battle Street and around the square.
The parade is open to anyone who wishes to participate.
“All we ask is that participants be clever and festive, with a show of Mardi Gras spirit. Colorful decorations in the preferred traditional Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold are encouraged,” Deal said. “Participants will include bands, floats, antique cars and walking groups, alongside dozens of Shriners comedy units from across Alabama and Georgia.”
You can also pre-order beads for $40 per case of 60 dozen or $20 per half case and Moon Pies for $15 a case.
“You may also bring your own items to throw in the parade, including hard candy and small toys,” Culver said.
Culver said more details will be forthcoming as they are confirmed.
To participate in the parade or for more information, email talladegamardigras@yahoo.com or call Deal at 256-792-7438.
To pre-order beads or Moon Pies, please call the Ritz Theater at 256-315-0000.