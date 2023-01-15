 Skip to main content
Talladega's Main Street steering committee chooses officers

Talladega’s Main Street Alabama Steering Committee is in the process of implementing a citywide revitalization program. Pictured above are Council Liaison Joe Power, treasurer Jim Whitson, Chair April Clark, Butch Hancock, secretary Megan Carpenter, Scooter Watts and city Public Information Officer Mary Sood. Committee member Kevin Smith was not present Wednesday due to a family health issue. Power and Sood advise the committee, but are not voting members.

Talladega’s Main Street steering committee met Wednesday morning to elect officers, approve their articles of incorporation and discuss bylaws. 

The board also agreed to hold a called meeting Friday, Jan. 20, to further discuss ways to recruit board and committee members and to begin reviewing resumes for executive director.