Talladega's Main Street steering committee chooses officers

Talladega’s Main Street steering committee met Wednesday morning to elect officers, approve their articles of incorporation and discuss bylaws.
The board also agreed to hold a called meeting Friday, Jan. 20, to further discuss ways to recruit board and committee members and to begin reviewing resumes for executive director.
The board currently consists of “six or seven members,” according to board member Jim Whitson. It can hold up to 15 members, but nine is considered the optimum.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Whitson was formally named treasurer, business owner April Clark was named chair, Megan Carpenter secretary and Martha Jordan vice chair. Board member Kevin Smith was not present Wednesday due to illness in the family.
The other board members present were Scooter Watts from TOP Trails and Butch Hancock of The Civilian Marksmanship Park.
City Councilman Joe Power is the council’s liaison to the board, but does not serve as a voting member. City public information officer Mary Sood is also an adviser to the board, but not technically a member.
Sood said she had approached a member of the administration at Talladega College who said she would not be able to serve herself. Sood said she was looking for other college representatives to serve on the board, as well as a representative of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind as well as local banks.
The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is committed to assisting the project, but does not currently have a representative on the board either.
Talladega Main Street isn’t just looking for a few good board members, however.
“Talladega Main Street is actively seeking volunteers to fill a variety of positions,” Sood said.
“The Talladega Main Street steering committee plans to host several events in the coming months to encourage community involvement, and to help residents better understand how the Main Street program can and will transform our city,” Jordan added. “We want residents to know that there are a number of opportunities to take on leadership roles or serve on Talladega Main Street committees. Anyone interested in improving our community and willing to work hard to make Talladega a better place to live, work and play is encouraged to get involved.”
As a Main Street Alabama Designated Community, Talladega has access to Main Street’s expertise in organization, promotion, design and economic vitality. Through its four point approach that covers each of these key areas, Main Street helps transform cities by revitalizing downtown communities.
“Prospective volunteers with an expertise and/or interest in one or more of these areas are encouraged to join Talladega Main Street,” Power said.
Members of Talladega Main Street’s economic vitality committee will assist new and existing businesses, encourage property development, and create a positive environment for innovators and entrepreneurs. The design committee will enhance the physical and visual assets and the overall brand of the Main Street area through façade improvements and streetscapes
Members of the promotions committee will oversee internal and external communication, promote the organization’s brand and shine a light on the community’s unique characteristics via promotional campaigns and other activities.
The organization committee will foster critical partnerships, and help build a financially-sound organization through fundraising initiatives and supportive business, philanthropic and community partnerships.