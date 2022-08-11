Talladega's Lee selected as Hope Fellow at Samford University

Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee has been named to the inaugural class of Hope Fellows at Samford University’s Orlean Beeson School of Education.
Orlean Beeson and the nonprofit Hope Institute created the Hope Fellows Program, which is meant to bring together school leaders that are passionate about character development to advocate, lead and inspire others to cultivate communities of character in educational settings, according to Samford’s website. Fellows are selected based on their commitment to personal and professional character development and their potential to motivate other educators.