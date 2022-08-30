Talladega's Lacey named to CLAS leadership post

Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey has been named to a leadership position on the Alabama Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools, or CLAS.
According to Deputy Superintendent Dr. Vicy Ozment, Lacey will be serving as director of the School Superintendents of Alabama on the CLAS Board of Directors for 2022-2023. The announcement was made during a county board of education meeting Monday afternoon.
“CLAS and its affiliates are highly respected among educators for putting the welfare of children first and providing quality professional development for school administrators," she said. "It is a distinct honor to be chosen as a representative of a statewide association.”
In a letter announcing the appointment, CLAS Executive Director Paul Wilson said, “On occasion during the school year, Dr. Lacey will be asked to attend board meetings and conferences. Important decisions affecting Alabama education are considered at these meetings and each board member’s contribution is vital. I solicit your support as we diligently work to advance public education for all students. I respectfully request that you inform your board of education of the distinguished leadership role earned by (Lacey).”
Lacey was also named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year for 2022.
