Talladega's Lacey named to CLAS leadership post

EARTH celebration1-bc.jpg

Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey has been named to a leadership position on the Alabama Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools, or CLAS.

According to Deputy Superintendent Dr. Vicy Ozment, Lacey will be serving as director of the School Superintendents of Alabama on the CLAS Board of Directors for 2022-2023. The announcement was made during a county board of education meeting Monday afternoon.