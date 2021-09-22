Talladega's Lacey is finalist for Alabama Superintendent of the Year

Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey has been named a finalist for the Alabama 2022 Superintendent of the Year, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
The award is given each year by School Superintendents of Alabama and Schnieder Electric, an SSA Diamond Level business partner.
The statewide judging of Alabama’s finalists and the announcement of the Alabama/Scnieder Electric 2002 Superintendent of the Year will happen at the SSA fall conference in Florence, according to the release.
The winner will be honored at a luncheon on Jan. 11, 2022 in Montgomery at SSA’s legislative conference, along with a ring and travel expenses to the AASA National Conference on Education in Nashville in February. The Alabama winner will also receive a bronze medallion and a plaque in Nashville.
The national winner will also be announced at the Nashville conference.
Nominations for this award are submitted from each of SSA’s nine districts. The state winner will be determined based on his or her career achievements and success in advocating public education.