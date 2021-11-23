Talladega's Industrial Development Board doesn't achieve a quorum

The city of Talladega’s Industrial Development Board was unable to establish a quorum for their regular quarterly meeting Monday night.
Chairman Jim Whitson said he intends to call a meeting Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. to take up Monday’s agenda.
The board was supposed to take action on a proposal from a local business to exercise a lease option on property owned by the board. The current lease has been in place since 1989.
The board was also unable to establish a quorum at their regular September meeting, although they were able to call a meeting later that month to handle routine business.
Whtison said he plans to talk with the council about the possibility of removing some of the board members who have failed to attend the last several meetings and appoint members who are more committed. There is currently one vacant seat on the board as well, he added.