Talladega's Goodenough heads to Kentucky to help with disaster relief

Talladega Assistant Fire Chief Ron Goodenough and the members of Operation Sheep Dog are heading to Kentucky to help with disaster relief in the wake of the tornadoes that struck there last week.
According to Chief Danny Warwick, Goodenough and crew deployed Monday to Dawson Spring, Ky., to aid tornado victims.
"(He is) using personal leave to cover his absences (and) the department is providing moral support for him and his family left behind," Warwick said. "Please keep the victims and rescue workers in your thoughts.”
Operation Sheep Dog was founded late last year by Goodenough and his wife, Joy. Sheep Dog Impact’s goal is to help veterans and first responders, particularly those who may be suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.
Goodenough said they started “the East Alabama Team of SheepImpact Assistance because of the need we see in our community's sheepdogs."
"Our community's sheepdogs are our protectors in the form of veterans, police officers, firefighters and EMS workers," he said. "They protect us, but who protects them from the darkness of PTSD? While most programs provide treatment for PTSD in the form of professional counseling and medication, often in a formal setting, our teams, chapters and members provide PTG (post traumatic growth) through interaction with like minded individuals in informal ‘get off the couch,’ ‘outdoor adventures’ and disaster relief missions.”