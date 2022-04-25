Talladega's Dortch wins Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority honor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. Floretta James Dortch of Talladega was named the Johnetta Walker Kelso President of the Year by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at the South Eastern Region’s annual conference in Memphis, Tenn., in March.
The award is given to a president who demonstrates outstanding support of the current international and regional programs, serves on nonprofit boards, increases, or sustains its chapter’s membership, receives honors and awards, implements new programs and exhibits program and chapter visibility in the community. Dortch received the honor from among 12,000 members and 61 chapters in the region. In addition, under her leadership, Mu Tau Omega Chapter won the Mary C. Chambers Pictorial History Award, First Place Runner Up for Overall Exemplifying Excellence through Sustainable Service Award, the Best of the Best Membership Award, and Education Advancement Awards for 2020 and 2021.
Dortch is a Life Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated celebrating 39 years. She is serving her third year as President of Mu Tau Omega Chapter in Talladega. She has served as Vice President, Program Chair, Graduate Advisor, Corresponding Secretary and Chair of the 40th Chartering Anniversary, and Founders’ Day Program among other assignments.
Dortch holds the Bachelor of Arts degree with majors in Business Administration and English Education from Talladega College; Master of Science degree in Personnel Counseling from Jacksonville State University and Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership, Policy and Law from Alabama State University. Professionally, Dortch is an English as a Second Language Teacher and the Program Coordinator for the University of Alabama at Birmingham-O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center.