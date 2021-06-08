Talladega's Davis honored posthumously with naming of military building in Indiana

On June 8, 2015, Talladega native Krissie Kissic Davis was in Afghanistan.
She was a property disposal specialist with the Defense Logistics Agency in Anniston, and was deployed in Afghanistan for the second time. Before that, she had deployed in Kuwait and Kyrgyzstan as a civilian employee of the DLA.
Six years ago Wednesday, she and her “battle buddy” Rob DeLong were in a Ford pickup truck on Bagram Air Base when their vehicle was hit by a 105 mm rocket. Davis was killed at age 54.
This past Memorial Day, Davis was honored by having a building named for her at Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh, Ind., according to childhood friend Debbie Thomason, who was present at the ceremony last week.
According to a news release, personnel with the U.S. Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce honored four of their own who were killed by hostile fire in Iraq and Afganistan during ceremonies at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury, including Davis.
“While deployed, our expeditionary civilians work together with our soldiers and ensure that all they do is in support of the ‘guy in the green suit.’ To memorialize that relationship and to ensure the message that we are a total force is shared and understood by all," Brigadier General Dale Lyles, adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard, was quoted saying in the release.
Added Army Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. General Gary Brito: “This ceremony reminds us that in the army, our people are our greatest asset. Active Army, Army Reserve, National Guard and the nearl;y 300,000 civilians that work across the army stand together to protect and defend our nation every day. It is the talent and commitment of individuals on the army team that makes us unstoppable.”
Thomas said she and her husband were honored to attend the ceremony with Davis' daughter, Angela Mitchell, and her family.
"We were especially touched to be able to meet DeLong," Thomas said. "So many of her co-workers had touching stories, and it was a great honor to meet them all. Vice-Admiral Michelle Skubic presented a beautiful plaque to (Mitchell) and performed the building memorialization of the Krissie K. Davis Administration and Operations Building 349. We were all greatly moved by the heartfelt memorial.”
Immediately after her death, Davis was honored with a ceremony at DLA Disposition Services Headquarters in Battle Creek, Mich., where her name was added to the wall of honor.
At her funeral in Talladega, her family was presented with The Secretary of Defense Medal for the Defense of Freedom, The Secretary of Defense Medal for the Global War on Terrorism, The Armed Forces Civillian Service Medal and the Exceptional Civillian Service Award. The medals were authorized by U.S. Air Force Lt. General Andrew Busch, director of the DLA, and presented by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Shapiro.