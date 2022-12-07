Talladega's Christmas on the Square event adds many to donor list

Donors to Christmas on the Square 2022 continue to step up to the plate just a few days before the celebration is set to begin.
The city received a $5,000 donation from Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind earlier this week.
In addition to AIDB, sponsors and contributors to the Talladega celebration include First Bank of Alabama, Talladega Superspeedway, InSite Engineering, The Daily Home, State of Alabama Tourism Department, Alabama Power, Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, Talladega County Commission, CMP Marksmanship Park, Coosa Valley Electric, TOP Trails OHV Park, Mitchell Mowing, Ms. Evelyn A. McGehee, Miss April’s Workshop, United Way of North Talladega County, Talladega Bottling Works, Davis Builders, The Presbyterian Home for Children and others.
“Although AIDB provides services throughout Alabama and in multiple states, Talladega is our home,” said AIDB President Dr. John Mascia, who presented the donation to City Manager Seddrick Hill.
“We are honored to be a longtime supporter of Christmas on the Square because there is nothing better than celebrating this most holy time of year with family, friends and neighbors. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, Talladega.”
“We are so grateful for AIDB’s continued support of Christmas on the Square,” said City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr. “Thanks to AIDB and other dedicated donors and volunteers, Talladega is able to create one of the most fun and memorable holiday events in our region.”
The city kicked off the holiday season Monday evening with the lighting of the Christmas tree and the parade. Christmas on the Square (COTS) 2022 activities will be going on Dec. 9-11.
On Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. there will be ice skating and photos with Santa. Starting at 7 p.m., there will be a free showing of “The Polar Express” movie and best pajamas contest at Talladega’s Historic Ritz Theatre. There will be six cash prizes awarded to the contest winners. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served before the show, starting at 6:30 p.m.
“All children are encouraged to wear their most festive holiday pajamas,” according to Ritz executive director George Culver. “There will be over $600 in cash prizes — eight for kids in fun-creative-colorful pajamas, plus two awards for best family ensemble.”
Mr. and Mrs. Claus and Polar Express conductors will be available for photos under a snow machine, and every child gets a Christmas bell and train ticket souvenir. The movie is presented by the Ritz Theater and FIRST Family Services of Sylacauga and sponsored by the city.
Events are also scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., including Santa’s Workshop at Miss April’s Workshop, ice skating, vendor village, food trucks, holiday train ride, photos with Santa, live music at Talladega Bottling Works (times TBA), and the following movies at Talladega’s Historic Ritz Theatre: “Mickey's Magical Christmas” at 11 a.m., “Elf” at 2 p.m., and “This Christmas” at 6 p.m.
The same events will be going on Sunday from noon-6 p.m., with “Christmas of Many Colors” showing at the Ritz at 1 pm and “Christmas Vacation” at 4 p.m.
