Talladega's Christmas on the Square event adds many to donor list

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill accepts a donation for Christmas On The Square from AIDB President Dr. John Mascia.

 Submitted photo

Donors to Christmas on the Square 2022 continue to step up to the plate just a few days before the celebration is set to begin.

The city received a $5,000 donation from Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind earlier this week. 