Talladega's Christmas on the Square adds a title sponsor

First Bank of Alabama has signed on as title sponsor of Talladega’s Christmas on the Square 2021.
First Bank President and CEO Chad Jones delivered a $10,000 donation for the event to City Manager Seddrick Hill on Monday.
“Christmas is a time that is near and dear to many hearts in our community, and it is a time of giving,” Jones said. “First Bank of Alabama has always stood ready to give to programs that enhance and benefit our community. As we step into our beautifully decorated streets to hear the Christmas cheer, may it remind us all of the true reason for the season. The world was given a gift. Giving is a great way to celebrate Christmas.”
Added Hill: “I applaud First Bank of Alabama for stepping forward to become a $10,000 title sponsor. The generosity of our sponsors and donors will help make this year’s celebration the best ever. Please contact my office if you are interested in exploring sponsorship opportunities.”
Other sponsors that have come forward so far include the Talladega SuperSpeedway for $5,000 and Alabama Power for $1,000.
The theme for this year’s event is “It’s Whoville Time in Talladega,” a reference to the Dr. Seuss classic “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.” Things kick off with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at 4 p.m. Dec. 6, followed by the Christmas Parade starting at 6 p.m.
The rest of Christmas on the Square will be from Dec. 10-12. The skating rink on the north side of the court house will be set up from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 11 and noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 12.
There will also be holiday crafts for children, Christmas movies at the Ritz, food trunks and all sorts of vendors.
Christmas On The Square began in 2016 and became an annual tradition, with the exception of 2020.
For the 2018 event, the city added an artificial tree that was more than 20 feet tall. It had LED lights programmed in sync with 15 well-known Christmas songs. The musical and light program runs more than an hour. The three year contract for maintenance and storage of the tree expires this year, so this may be the last time it is seen in Talladega.
Sponsorship forms, vendor applications, food truck information and other details are now available on the City’s website at www.talladega.com.