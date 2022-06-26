Talladega's 100 Men Support Group holds annual cookout

For the second summer in a row, Talladega’s 100 Men Support Group spent a day in Talladega Downs, cooking lunch for everyone and helping the children beat the heat with a pair of inflatable water slides.
The event was well attended and will continue next year. 100 Men President Matthew Morris said, “This is something that we really look forward to, coming out and showing love. But this is what we do. It’s not about us, it’s about what we can give.”
Similar events may eventually spread to other subsidized housing communities in Talladega, but “right now, God is telling us this is where we need to be,” he said. “We feel at home here. And we’re trying to help out in other parts of the community as well, particularly with the boys and young men. Right now, we’ve got two boys that really want to play football, but their families can’t pay the fee for the recreation department. So we’re going to be paying that for them on Monday.”
Talladega Police chief Diane Thomas also came out to Talladega Downs Saturday shortly after attending a family day event in Curry Court sponsored by the Talladega Housing Authority.
“It takes a lot of different organizations spending time out in the community, and showing compassion in underserved communities like this one,” she said. “Like they said, you have to show love. It takes all of us, coming together to make for a better community.”