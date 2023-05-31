 Skip to main content
Talladegans remember sacrificed lives on Memorial Day

Talladega honored those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom Monday with a program at the Ritz Theater and an open house and reception at the Hall of Heroes.

Although it was a day to remember all of those who had fallen in the service of their country, some came to Monday’s events with some special intentions.