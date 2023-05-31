Talladegans remember sacrificed lives on Memorial Day

Talladega honored those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom Monday with a program at the Ritz Theater and an open house and reception at the Hall of Heroes.
Although it was a day to remember all of those who had fallen in the service of their country, some came to Monday’s events with some special intentions.
Billy Davis, who grew up in Talladega and Lincoln but spent 30 years in California before coming home to teach at Talladega College, stopped Monday at the Hall of Heroes and posed next to a photograph of the U.S. 10th Cavalry, known as the “Buffalo Soldiers” in front of the courthouse in Talladega. Although he is not in the picture, Davis said his great-grandfather was a Buffalo Soldier. He has been delving into his own roots lately, even doing some research with Dr. Henry Louis Gates.
“You have to know where you’re coming from to know where you’re going,” he said.
Rob Kusterer also had a connection to a couple of the displays in the museum.
“That’s my uniform,” he said pointing to one of the mannequins close to the entranceway. “I served in Operation Enduring Freedom from 2001 to 215. And that,” he said indicating the uniform next to it, “was my father’s. He served in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. He was Robert M. Kusterer and went by Bob. I’m Robert J. Kusterer and go by Rob.”
Brig. Gen. (Retired) David R. Brown gave the keynote address during the presentation at the Ritz, and understood all the family connections. He is a fourth-generation veteran himself.
But even more important, he said, is honoring all of those defending freedom and democracy in the United States, no matter where or when they served.
Recently, Brown said, a grave containing a dozen soldiers who fought for American independence was discovered in South Carolina. The men appeared to have been buried rather hastily, perhaps while on the run from British soldiers. The grave dates to 1780.
“The British soldiers probably thought they were going to extinguish independence pretty quickly,” he said. “Instead, that was the beginning of the greatest democracy in the world.”
More recently, the body of a 2nd lieutenant, an aviator from World War II, was recovered in France and positively identified through DNA.
“He came home with a military escort and a hero’s welcome,” Brown said. “There is no time limit.”
“Our nation reveals itself by the men and women it produces, the men and women it honors and the men and women it remembers,” he said. “I hope you will join me every day in praying for our country and the brave men and women who protect our freedom.”
Brown said he retired about 10 years ago, and since then had only put on his uniform a couple of time since then, including Monday. “And it wasn’t because I couldn’t get into it, either,” he said.
But before Monday, the last time he had worn it was a few months ago, at the funeral for one of his mentors in military service at Arlington National Cemetery.
“There are hundreds of thousands of those who gave their lives buried in Arlington, and there are millions buried in every state in the union and in many foreign countries as well. There is no greater honor than for us to remember these veterans.”
Following Brown’s remarks, the ceremony continued with the reading of the names of all 260 Talladega County residents who were killed fighting in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the War on Terror.
An honor guard consisting of MSG (Ret) Danny Warwick, Post No. 17 American Legion Riders, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Honor Team and all active and retired military personnel then adjourned to lay a wreath across the street at the monument in front of the courthouse.