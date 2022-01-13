Talladega Writers Guild publishes anthology of local authors' work

The revived Talladega Writers Guild has published its first anthology, consisting of short works by seven local authors.
“Stories and Expressions of the Heart,” the new book, was edited by Dr. Joann Fobbs and Deborah Ashley, and illustrated by Joe Copeland. The authors represented include Ashley, Valorie Cooper, Fobbs, Gia Pasley, Juliette Smith, Carol Stober and Chandra Stonewall.
The first copies came off the press Saturday, and are available through Amazon Books and through Home Etc. in Talladega for $8.99 each.
Among the diverse writers group of novice writers are educators, librarians, researchers, lyricists, musicians and professionals from other sectors.
Of course, not all of the contributors are literary neophytes. Smith, for instance, published “Relentless Journey to Dreams Fulfilled” in late 2020, telling the story of the founding of Talladega College by two former slaves.
The guild was revived after having been dormant for some years in 2018, with Fobbs stepping up to take the leadership role.
“Although the COVID-19 pandemic could have been a great deterrent to successfully meeting the goals of the guild, the technology skills of Dr. Ashley kept the group on task and steered the group through our two-year monthly meeting by Zooms,” she said. “Yebbie and Joe Copeland were great assets to the guild by providing guidance needed to assemble the book and ready it for publication.”
For more information or other purchasing options, contact Fobbs at 256-404-4029 or Smith at 256-362-5609.