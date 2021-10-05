Talladega woman shoots boyfriend, goes to jail, while he tries to drive himself to hospital

TALLADEGA — A Talladega woman is facing felony assault charges after allegedly shooting her boyfriend in West Gate on Friday night.
Lashondria Monshae Carrington, 39, of West Gate was charged with domestic violence assault in the second degree Saturday morning and was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $20,000 bond. She remained behind bars Monday night.
According to Talladega Police Detective Jeremy Faulkner, officers responded to a shots fired call in West Gate just before 11 p.m. Friday night. In the meantime, the victim had attempted to drive himself to the hospital, but only made it as far as Talladega Downs, Faulkner said.
He appeared to have been shot one time in the hip, with the bullet passing all the way through. His injury would not be considered life threatening, however.
He was eventually transported to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center by North Star Paramedics.
The shooting appeared to be the culmination of an argument that had escalated. Carrington said that the victim had attacked her first, although she did not appear to be injured, Faulkner said.
The victim told investigators that Carrington had fired several shots into his Jeep Grand Cherokee beforehand, although he was not in the vehicle at the time. Faulkner confirmed that the vehicle did appear to have several bullet holes in it.
Domestic violence in the second degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison.