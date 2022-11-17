Talladega woman seeks online votes in image contest

Mable Crosby is asking her friends, family and former students to help push her over the finish line in New Beauty Magazine’s Fab Over 40 Contest. But don’t delay. Crosby said the voting closes today (Thursday), and although she has been leading her category since voting opened in September, this past weekend she slipped into second place.
Thursday, Nov. 17, will be her last chance to win her category and advance to the next round.
The winner of the contest gets $40,000, a two-page spread in New Beauty and a “spa-cation.”
“I am 63-years-fabulous,” she said in her entry into the contest, which also helps raise funds and awareness for breast cancer. “I am a mother and a grandmother. I own my own business and I work for Talladega County Schools.”
Her favorite stay-fabulous tip is “Faith, laughter and love are the key ingredients to staying fabulous. I raised an exceptional child that was given a grim medical diagnosis. Without faith, I would not be able walk in the beauty and grace that God has given me. Laughter is medicine for your soul. There is nothing more beautiful than seeing a woman laugh. We are a family that shows and expresses love. My children are 46, 41 and 35 (and) we tell each other ‘I love you’ and I mean it. Love is the key.”
You may vote once per day for free, or you can cast multiple “hope votes” by donating to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Every dollar you donate counts as one vote, up to $250.