 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Talladega woman seeks online votes in image contest

Mable Crosby’s last chance to win in category is Thursday

Mable Crosby is asking her friends, family and former students to help push her over the finish line in New Beauty Magazine’s Fab Over 40 Contest. But don’t delay. Crosby said the voting closes today (Thursday), and although she has been leading her category since voting opened in September, this past weekend she slipped into second place. 

Thursday, Nov. 17, will be her last chance to win her category and advance to the next round.