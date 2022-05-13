Talladega woman hosts a friend, police come and arrest both on felony drug charges

Two Talladega women were arrested on felony drug charges following the execution of a search warrant on Edgewood Drive.
Amy Wills Sanders, 46, who lives at the residence, was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, specifically ice/methamphetamine.
Megan Michelle Duck, 35, was also at the residence, and was arrested for trafficking in Fentanyl, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (Diazepam and Suboxone) and possession of drug paraphernalia, specifically baggies used in the sale of controlled substances.
Duck allegedly had more than one gram of Fentanyl on her at the time of her arrest.
According to Talladega County Drug and VIolent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Duck’s bond was set at $60,000 by a magistrate. Sanders’ bond was set at $15,000 by District Judge Jeb Fannin.
Roberson said the warrant was obtained after undercover operatives had bought methamphetamine from Sanders.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Sanders posted bond and was released the same day she was arrested. Duck was still behind bars Friday afternoon.
Jail records also show that Duck was arrested for failure to appear on three additional counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with third degree escape, according to jail records. It appears the escape charge stems from Duck allegedly leaving a drug rehabilitation program.
Roberson said he was particularly grateful for the assistance of the Talladega Police Department’s SWAT team in gaining entrance to Sanders’ residence.
Diazepam is a sedative most commonly known by the brand name Valium. Soboxone is a drug used to treat opiate withdrawal, among other things. Fentanyl is an extremely potent painkiller, most often used legitimately by cancer patients.
Trafficking in a controlled substance is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Distribution of a controlled substance is a class B felony, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Escape in the third degree is a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia are misdemeanors.