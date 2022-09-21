Talladega woman held on bond in case of stoeln 2005 Nissan Frontier

A Talladega woman is being held on a $20,000 bond after being charged with stealing a car last month.
Joy Elizabeth Roberts, 40, was charged with theft of property in the first degree Sept. 13, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. Roberts was still behind bars Wednesday morning.
According to Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas, Roberts is charged with stealing a 2005 Nissan Frontier from 618 Broadway Avenue overnight between Aug. 20 and Aug. 21. She appears to have gotten inside the vehicle by smashing the back windshield and then driving it off, Thomas said.
The vehicle was spotted the next day and ended up in a chase with Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies. Roberts was eventually arrested by the county for attempting to elude and the vehicle was impounded.
Thomas said the victim reported that, in addition to have the back windshield broken out, the vehicle also had several dents to the body and rear bumper.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.