Talladega woman held on bond in case of stoeln 2005 Nissan Frontier

Joy Elizabeth Roberts

A Talladega woman is being held on a $20,000 bond after being charged with stealing a car last month.

Joy Elizabeth Roberts, 40, was charged with theft of property in the first degree Sept. 13, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. Roberts was still behind bars Wednesday morning.