Talladega woman headed to Indiana to face felony charges

A Talladega woman is facing extradition to Indiana on felony drug charges, according to Talladega Police.
Jamie Lori Huddleston, 42, was arrested early Thursday morning when police responded to an altercation in the middle of the road on Jackson Trace Circle.
According to Detective Lisa Garrett, it was not immediately clear whether Huddleston, who lives about a block away, was involved in the initial altercation. Officers initially encountered a highly intoxicated male, who was eventually arrested for public intoxication. When Huddleston arrived on the scene, officers determined that she had a warrant for failure to appear in municipal court in 2019, and she was arrested on the outstanding warrant.
Garrett said the officers on the scene also learned that Huddleston had an outstanding felony warrant through the Jackson County, Ind., Sheriff’s Office. Authorities there said that they were willing to come to Alabama to arrest Huddleston on the felony warrant. She is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond as a fugitive from justice.
A spokesman for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that Huddleston’s warrant was for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine. Indiana State Police had made the initial arrest, and the spokesman said he did not have the details of the case available.
“We go all over the U.S. to pick up people with felony charges,” the spokesman said.