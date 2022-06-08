Talladega woman celebrates 103rd birthday with a little help from the mayor

TALLADEGA — Ada Bell Nazarine Taylor Young was born on June 8, 1919.
To put that date into some perspective, in 1919, Woodrow Wilson was president of the United States. Wilson and the leaders of the allied powers were in Paris at the time working on the treaty that would formally end the First World War; the Treaty of Versailles was actually signed a couple of weeks after Mrs. Young was born.
Fighting in World War I ended in late 1918, but the Influenza pandemic that broke out just before the fighting stopped continued to ravage the world. In the U.S., the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago White Sox in the World Series, although it turned out that eight White Sox players had apparently conspired with gamblers to throw the championship.
In Hollywood, movies, of course, were still silent and in black and white. Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford and D.W. Griffith formed United Artists, the first Hollywood studio. “The Homesteader,” a film by Oscar Micheaux, became the first feature length movie to have an all-Black cast and crew as well as a Black producer, director and screenwriter.
Photos: 103 years Young
Ada Young of Talladega celebrated her 103 birthday Wednesday and was presented a proclamation honoring her from Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland. Young was the oldest of 10 children and had five daughters, 16 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 61 great great grandchildren and 13 great great great grandchildren.
Mrs. Young was born in the Sycamore community, the oldest of what would end up being 10 children. She is the last of her generation still living, and she still enjoys playing spades, going to church and possibly making the occasional trip to the casino.
“I keep the good Lord first,” she said. “I honor my parents. I don’t talk back. I don’t sass anybody. Nobody knows what goes on inside my head, though.”
Her formal education ended after the third grade, when she was expected to help her father farm.
“I’ve done it all,” she said. “I’ve picked cotton, I’ve plowed, I’ve chopped wood, for no money. I worked in the Talladega National Forest for a while, cleaning out ditches and planting trees. God is good. I’ve come a mighty long way.”
She said that she and some of her friends used to have a singing group when they were younger and would occasionally perform original material and the popular songs of the day. Her husband “was a good singer, too,” she said. “Sometimes we would sing together."
She met Richard Young, the love of her life, and had five daughters with him. She also became a midwife and helped deliver countless other babies over the years.
Since then, she has become a grandmother 16 times over. She also has 39 great-grandchildren, 61 great-great grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She is still active in Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where one of her grandsons is the pastor.
Mrs. Young celebrated her 103rd birthday with family members at her current home in Brecon Wednesday, and will have a larger gathering this weekend. Talladega Mayor Tim Ragland stopped by Wednesday afternoon to present her with a presentation reading, in part, “longevity of life is a blessing for an individual and for a community which benefits from knowledge, creativity and experiences this individual brings to all. … The city of Talladega recognizes with respect and admiration the contributions of senior citizens to our community.”