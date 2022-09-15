 Skip to main content
Talladega woman arrested in connection with theft of 'North Pole' truck

A Talladega woman has been charged with four counts of receiving stolen property in the first degree in connection with a series of car thefts.

Karen Neal Hughes, 69, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday. Bond in each of the four cases was set at $15,000, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. Hughes posted bond and was released the same day she was arrested.