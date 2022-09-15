Talladega woman arrested in connection with theft of 'North Pole' truck

A Talladega woman has been charged with four counts of receiving stolen property in the first degree in connection with a series of car thefts.
Karen Neal Hughes, 69, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday. Bond in each of the four cases was set at $15,000, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. Hughes posted bond and was released the same day she was arrested.
Hughes’ alleged co-defendant, Richard Lynn Brown, 61, also of Talladega, has been charged with theft of property in the first degree and three counts of receiving stolen property in Talladega County. Brown is in jail in St. Clair County for breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
Brown and Hughes are described as suspects in the thefts of several vehicles in the county that were later recovered.
Among the stolen vehicles was a bright red 1966 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck that was reported stolen from behind a business on U.S. 280 near Sylacauga on Sept. 7. The theft was captured on video.
The truck had an “Express Delivery from the North Pole” Logo, complete with sleigh and reindeer through center, on either door. Sources could not confirm that the vehicle was registered to Santa Claus.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the other recovered vehicles include a 1989 Chevrolet Silverado also stolen from the Sylacauga area, a vehicle first reported stolen in Florence, Alabama and two first reported stolen in Alexander City. All of the vehicles were later recovered in Munford.
Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies sent the information on Hughes and Brown to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Tuesday. Brown was already in jail in Ashville at that point, but Hughes, who was initially listed as a person of interest, had not been located. An anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers resulted in her being arrested and charged the following day.
Theft of property in the first degree and receiving stolen property in the first degree are both class B felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.