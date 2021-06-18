Talladega woman arrested in connection with April Laundry detergent theft.

LINCOLN — A Talladega woman was arrested in connection with the theft of laundry detergent from the Dollar General on Stemley Road.
Lincoln Investigator Demarco Willis said that Shamiko Embry, 41, of Talladega was arrested Monday and charged with theft of property in the third degree in connection with an incident that took place on April 16.
At the time, Lincoln police said two suspects entered the store and took approximately $750 worth of laundry detergent. Willis said it is believed they targeted detergent since it was easy to sell.
After the theft, Lincoln police released photographs of the two suspects pulled from surveillance footage at the Dollar General. Willis said these photos led to an anonymous tip that ultimately led to Embry’s identification and arrest.
He said that Embry was arrested at her home in Talladega with assistance from the Talladega police department. Willis said Embry admitted to taking part in the theft, saying that she needed money.
After her arrest Embry was taken to the Talladega County Metro Jail and held on a $5,000.00 bond. Jail record show she was release the same day after paying that bond.
The investigation said the other suspect has been identified but not yet arrested.
Willis said the investigation into a similar attempted theft at the CVS in Talladega in May is still currently ongoing. He said no connection has been found between the two incidents at this time.
“I am in contact with Lt Thompson and we are working his case together,” Willis said.