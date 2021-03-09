Talladega woman arrested, charged after children were bound with duct tape at night

A Talladega woman was arrested Monday for six counts of willful abuse of a child under the age of 18.
According to Talladega Police Chief Jason Busby, the six children involved were between the ages of 6 and 12 years at the time.
Vanessa Cecila Colley, 67, of Park Circle, Talladega, was given a $7,500 bond in each case, totaling $45,000. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, she posted bond and was released the same day she was arrested.
All six of the children involved were in Colley’s care at the time of the alleged abuse, although she is not the biological mother of any of them.
“The arrest comes as a result of an investigation conducted after two children, ages 8 and 10, were found alone outside in December 2020,” Busby said. “When investigators determined where the children lived, they found four more children in the home, between 6 and 12 years old. Exact details about the children will not be released, but the investigation did reveal that the children were being bound with duct tape at night.”
Willful torture or abuse of a child under 18 years old is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison on each count.