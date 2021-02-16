Talladega woman accused of tricking legally blind man out of his credit card

A Talladega woman is being held on a $10,000 bond after being charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
Caitlyn Denise Phillips, 23, was arrested Friday by Talladega Police on a warrant issued last year.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Phillips was given a debit card in April 2020 by a legally blind person, with the understanding that she would use the card to purchase additional minutes for the victim's cell phone.
The police report says she purchased the minutes, but then gave the victim an old card that did not work anymore and kept the card she had been given to purchase minutes.
Phillips is accused of then using the good card to buy $138 worth of merchandise at Wal-Mart and withdrawing $800 from the victim’s bank account at an ATM.
Thompson said Phillips was already in jail when she was served with the fraudulent use warrants. She had previously been arrested for failure to appear on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order in July. The details of that case were not immediately clear.
Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.