Talladega woman accused of duct taping children pleads not guilty

A Talladega woman arrested earlier this year has been indicted for six counts of willful abuse of a child under the age of 18.
According to Talladega County Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo, Vanessa Celia Colley, 68, filed a written waiver of arraignment earlier this month and pleaded both not guilty and not guilty by reason of severe mental disease or defect. According to court records, her next court date will be Aug. 31, before Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
Colley was arrested by Talladega Police in March, following an investigation that began in December, when two of the children, ages 6 and 12 at the time, were found wandering around outside. When officers found out where the children came from, they found four more children inside the residence.
Although all six children were in Colley’s care at the time, none were her biological children, according to police. All six of them share her last name, however, according to court documents. Five of the alleged victims are girls, while one is a boy.
The investigation did reveal that the children were being bound with duct tape at night, and that food was frequently being withheld from them, according to court documents.
Police at the time did not release further details regarding the children to protect their identities.
At the time of her arrest, Colley’s bonds were set at $7,500 per count, totalling $45,000. She posted bond and was released the same day she was arrested.
As a condition of her bond, she is not allowed any contact at all with any of her alleged victims.
Willful torture or abuse of a child under the age of 18 is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison on each count.