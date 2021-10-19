Talladega will observe Halloween on Oct. 30

The city of Talladega is shifting the official observance of Halloween to Oct. 30, which is a Saturday.
City Manager Seddrick Hill said the change will “allow neighborhoods throughout the city to plan accordingly.”
Trick or treaters are encouraged to travel in groups rather than alone, and to stick with familiar areas. Costumes should include reflective tape and flashlights or glow sticks to make sure children are visible while going house to house.
An adult should inspect all treats before they are eaten.
The city will also host its annual “Trunk or Treat” event at the Ben Bruner Sports Complex on Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m