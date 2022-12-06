 Skip to main content
Talladega welcomes Christmas season with tree, parade

Christmas float

Characters from the movie 'Beauty and the Beast' are depicted on this float in the 2022 Talladega Christmas Parade on Monday, Dec 5.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

It is now, officially, the Christmas season in Talladega. Monday evening, city officials watched Mayor Timothy Ragland flip the switch on the city’s Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn, then braved the drizzly weather to take in the Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.

Tree lighting

Talladega city officials gather at the Christmas tree on the courthouse square Monday.

Ragland, City Manager Seddrick Hill, Council President Dr. Horace Patterson, Councilman Joe Power and the city’s department heads all turned up on the square just after 4 p.m. for the tree lighting.