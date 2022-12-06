Talladega welcomes Christmas season with tree, parade

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
It is now, officially, the Christmas season in Talladega. Monday evening, city officials watched Mayor Timothy Ragland flip the switch on the city’s Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn, then braved the drizzly weather to take in the Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
Ragland, City Manager Seddrick Hill, Council President Dr. Horace Patterson, Councilman Joe Power and the city’s department heads all turned up on the square just after 4 p.m. for the tree lighting.
“Peace on Earth, and good will toward men is something that we are all in need of in this age,” Paterson said. “We have arrived at the season we all need, in our hearts, in our homes, in our cities. Thank you all, thank the community for coming out for the glory of goodness, to follow the example set before us, let the light shine, give us the hope, power and strength to be better people. By the grace of God, we ask for this.”
Tyler Hall, a mentor with the Chamber Ambassadors, and son of Councilwoman Vickie Robinson-Hall, welcomed the attendees on behalf of the chamber.
Ragland said he couldn’t really add anything to what had been said, and officially turned on the tree.
This year’s tree, which the council agreed to purchase last month, is somewhat smaller than the one put up for the last couple of years, and does not play music like the old one did.
Not long after the ceremony broke up, people started lining up up and down Battle Street to witness this year’s parade. In spite of less than ideal weather, the crowds were treated to a marching band, professional and homemade floats, and more all-terrain vehicles, volunteer firefighters and beauty queens than one could safely shake a stick at. In the middle of the parade was a lone motorcyclist in shepherd’s garb and a banner saying “peace on Earth.”
As is traditional, this year’s parade was lead and tailed by police and fire vehicles with sirens blaring and lights flashing.
The Yellawood Talladega 500 Pace Car made an appearance, as did the Talladega High School marching band and cheerleaders and two floats worth of city leaders, including Ragland, Hill and all of the department heads from the tree lighting.
Other participants included John Ray Trucking, S.M. Goodson Funeral Home, Talladega County Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington, Union Village, First Bank of Alabama, Parkland Preview, College City Elks Lodge, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Zora Ellis Junior High School, Child’s World Christian Day Care, Bill Stanford Chevrolet, AmFirst Federal Credit Union, Order of the Eastern Star, Dega Sings and Designs, Healing to Grow Counseling, Piggly Wiggly, Talladega Health and Rehabilitation, TOP Trails, Dega UTV Riders, Precision Strip, Southside Baptist Church, C&S Building Supply, First Franklin Financial, Lil Scholars Day Care, Salter Elementary School, Precious Angel Day Care, Chamber Ambassadors, Mitchell Towing, Dega Dancing Starts, Talladega Outdoors, Moore Construction, Therapy-South, Winterboro High School, Peace Riders and the Waldo, Lanier, East Providence, Winterboro, Munford and Ironaton volunteer fire departments. Constable Van Caldwell, a second Bill Stanford float and the Greater Talladega And Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce brought up the rear, with the latter, also as per tradition, carrying Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus themselves.