Talladega Water & Sewer Department wins optimization award

The Talladega Water & Sewer Department’s main water treatment plant has earned another Optimization Award for calendar year 2020 from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
“I applaud our water treatment plant employees for taking great pride in their work and continuously going above and beyond to provide the best possible water quality for our community," City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr. said. "Thanks to their dedication and commitment to excellence, the City of Talladega has received the ADEM award annually since 2012."
ADEM’s Area Wide Optimization Program is a voluntary effort designed to help surface water treatment plants perform at peak efficiency and exceed federal drinking water standards for health and safety.
The program provides tools and approaches for drinking water systems to meet water quality optimization goals and provide an increased and sustainable level of public health protection to their consumers.