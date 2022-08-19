 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Talladega Walmart employee is accused of stealing $3,315 from store

Brooklyn Mone’t Hammonds

Brooklyn Mone’t Hammonds

An employee at the Talladega Walmart has been arrested on felony theft charges.

Brooklyn Mone’t Hammonds, 19, was arrested for theft of property in the first degree Wednesday and was given a $15,000 bond.