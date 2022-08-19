Talladega Walmart employee is accused of stealing $3,315 from store

An employee at the Talladega Walmart has been arrested on felony theft charges.
Brooklyn Mone’t Hammonds, 19, was arrested for theft of property in the first degree Wednesday and was given a $15,000 bond.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months
|$158.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$80.00
|for 183 days
|3 Months
|$41.00
|for 91 days
|1 Month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
An employee at the Talladega Walmart has been arrested on felony theft charges.
Brooklyn Mone’t Hammonds, 19, was arrested for theft of property in the first degree Wednesday and was given a $15,000 bond.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, she posted bond and was released the day after her arrest.
According to Talladega Police Det. Dennis McDaniel, Hammonds is charged with stealing $3,315 from WalMart between June 17 and July 1 of this year.
She is accused of “adding money to gift cards that she was not paying for,” McDaniel said.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.