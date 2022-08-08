Talladega Walmart donates $1,000 to local non-profit

TALLADEGA — The management of the Talladega Walmart donated $1,000 to the Talladega 7’s Commitment to Graduate program Friday morning.
The money will go toward a scholarship and other programs designed to raise the city school’s graduation rate.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months
|$158.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$80.00
|for 183 days
|3 Months
|$41.00
|for 91 days
|1 Month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 8, 2022 @ 5:12 pm
TALLADEGA — The management of the Talladega Walmart donated $1,000 to the Talladega 7’s Commitment to Graduate program Friday morning.
The money will go toward a scholarship and other programs designed to raise the city school’s graduation rate.
“We were able to fund a $1,000 scholarship during our first year, then four of them last year,” Talladega 7’s Kenneth Stevens said. “Our goal for this year is $8,000.”
Talladega 7 is also making plans for a Christmas Banquet this year, to be held Dec. 23. Further plans for this event are forthcoming.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.