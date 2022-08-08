 Skip to main content
Talladega Walmart donates $1,000 to local non-profit

Talladega 7

Tonya Taylor, Kenneth Stevens, Walmart Store Manager Silvia Unruh and Debra Johnson with the $1,000 check.

 Chris Norwood/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The management of the Talladega Walmart donated $1,000 to the Talladega 7’s Commitment to Graduate program Friday morning.

The money will go toward a scholarship and other programs designed to raise the city school’s graduation rate.