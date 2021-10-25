Talladega trio attend Main Street Alabama workshop

Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland, Councilman Joe Power and Hall of Heroes Museum Curator Jimmy Williams recently attended a workshop in Wetumpka sponsored by Main Street Alabama called “Promotions in 2021 and Beyond.”
According to City Manager Seddrick Hill, topics covered included local revenues and talking with local businesses about what brought them to the area, what will likely keep them here and how long they have been a part of the community.
“We are excited about the prospect of joining Main Street Alabama,” Hill said. “The application process is extremely competitive, but the rewards of membership are great. (Joining) the Main Street Alabama Network community allows us to participate in training sessions that will prepare us for the strenuous application process.
"Our commitment to this process demonstrates that the city of Talladega, city council members and community leaders are serious about transforming our community. We are committed to restoring a sense of pride in our Talladega, and Main Street Alabama would definitely help us reach that goal.”
The city council as a whole voted to begin the application process earlier this year.
Ragland added “In addition to preparing us for the application process, the workshop focused on best practices and strategies for promoting business and attracting new business to the community.”
The workshop was presented by East Central College Director of Development Bridgetta Kelch.