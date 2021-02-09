Talladega Tractor is burgled, but police found the hedge trimmer

Talladega Police are investigating a burglary at Talladega Tractor on Alabama 21 on Sunday night, according to an incident and offense report.
Police Chief Jason Busby said Monday officers responded to an alarm call at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday. There was no one inside when they arrived, but the front door glass had been smashed and two chainsaws and a hedge trimmer had been stolen.
Busby said the report did not list a dollar value for the stolen items.
He added that the hedge trimmer was recovered a short distance away.
The surveillance camera shows a thin white male entering and leaving with the stolen merchandise on foot, but investigators had not identified him as of Tuesday.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. Anonymous tips can also be posted on the city’s web site at www.talladega.com.