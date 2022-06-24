Talladega to host softball tournament Saturday

Talladega will host this year’s District V Softball Tournament Saturday at the Ben Bruner Sports Complex. Games start at 9 a.m., with the championships played between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
This year’s eight-and-under tournament will include teams from Valley, Opelika and Sylacauga. The 12-and-under tournament will feature all of those same teams, plus Tuskegee and host team Talladega.
The participating teams will be competing for a shot at the state tournament from July 8 to July 10 in Valley.
Talladega Parks and Recreation Director Summer Ammons said she “encourages the community to come out and support Talladega’s 12-and-under team.”
City manager Seddrick Hill added, “I commend Ammons and her entire department. In addition to helping to keep youth active and healthy, they are helping to raise Talladega’s profile. Many of the athletes and spectators who come for the tournament will dine and shop here on Saturday. Once they have seen our city, some will come back to Talladega.”
The Parks and Recreation Department is also looking for coaches for fall sports and is still registering participants for football, soccer, mini soccer and cheerleading through July 8.
Applications are available at the Spring Street Recreation Center. For more information, please call 256-362-0514.