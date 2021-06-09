Talladega teenager dead in crash on Griffitt Bend Road

A single vehicle crash Sunday night took the life of a Talladega County man, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Neil A. King, 19, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Express van on Griffitt Bend Road, seven miles west of Talladega, when he appeared to have left the roadway and hit a tree.
King was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
According to the release, nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA’s highway patrol division continue to investigate.
King’s funeral arrangements were incomplete Wednesday, but will be announced by Terry’s Metropolitan Mortuary in Talladega.