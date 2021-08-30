You have permission to edit this article.
Talladega, Sylacauga, Pell City, St. Clair schools plan two-hour delay for Tuesday

At least five local school systems plan to delay the start of school Tuesday.

Talladega City, Talladega County, Sylacauga City, Pell City and St. Clair County school systems will have a delayed start of two hours Tuesday.

The delay is due to weather.

